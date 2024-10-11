Canada to Introduce Mandatory Climate Disclosure Requirements for Large Companies
Alongside the new climate-related disclosure requirements, the government also introduced plans for a new sustainable investment taxonomy to help categorize green and transition economic activities.
The Government of Canada announced the first expansion of its requirements for climate-related financial disclosures to include private companies, with new plans to introduce mandatory climate-related reporting for large, federally incorporated companies.
