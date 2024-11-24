Canada: One in Four Older Adults Have Used Cannabis in the Past Year
Two-thirds of older consumers reported using cannabis “to improve or manage a physical health condition,” including chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances.
An estimated 25 percent of Canadians between the ages of 55 and 65 acknowledge having consumed cannabis in the past year, according to data in the Journal of Drug Issues.
Researchers affiliated with the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction analyzed cannabis use data in older adults for the four-year period immediately following legalization.
In…