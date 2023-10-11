California's Net Zero Goals: How They Impact Classic Car Owners
After a survey was sent to classic car owners, many are concerned the Corvette will go the way of the horse and buggy.
A survey sent to California classic car owners with vehicles from the 1978 model year or earlier struck a nerve in the automotive enthusiast world, with rumors and concerns of potential classic car bans and restrictions spreading across the internet.
The survey was sent on August 2nd with questions pertaining to how the vehicles are used, stored, and how…