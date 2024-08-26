California’s $250M Newsroom Funding Deal with Google, North Dakota's News Ethics Questioned by Taxpayers
More state governments are waging war on traditional media outlets in an attempt to control the narrative, censor the message and personally profit.
The early reviews on the state of California’s deal with Google to secure funding for local newsrooms are mixed, to say the least.
The “first-in-the-nation partnership” — which aims to help cash-poor publishers and save jobs — has drawn fierce opposition from the Media Guild of the West, which argues Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and others let Google and its…