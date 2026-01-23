California's attorney general on Friday said the state was suing the Trump administration for asserting federal authority over two state pipelines and permitting Sable Offshore (SOC.N), opens new tab to restart pumping oil through them.

The lawsuit is the latest turn in a dispute between Houston-based Sable and California officials over a drilling project off the coast of Santa Barbara that was shut down following a 2015 spill that dumped more than 100,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean and onto beaches.

This is shaping up to be a classic federal-versus-state authority fight, with energy infrastructure, environmental regulation, and coastal politics all colliding.

What California’s Attorney General is saying is essentially this:

the Trump administration does not have the authority to override California’s environmental permitting process and give Sable Offshore permission to restart oil transport through two pipelines that run through state waters and land.

Those pipelines are tied to offshore production near Santa Barbara and have been shut down since the 2015 Refugio spill, which released more than 100,000 gallons of crude onto beaches and into the Pacific. That spill fundamentally changed how California views offshore pipeline safety, and it hardened opposition to restarting any of that infrastructure without exhaustive review.

Sable Offshore is trying to restart production by:

Reopening the offshore platforms

Pumping oil through the old pipeline system

Arguing that federal jurisdiction over offshore energy gives Washington the final say

California is arguing:

Pipelines that cross state lands and coastal zones fall under state authority

State environmental law (CEQA and coastal permitting rules) still applies

Federal agencies cannot unilaterally green-light the restart

The 2015 spill proves the pipelines pose a public safety and environmental risk

The Trump administration’s move appears to assert that federal energy policy overrides California’s objections, effectively fast-tracking the project and stripping the state of regulatory control.

That is why California is suing:

not just to stop Sable, but to stop the precedent.

If the federal government wins, it would mean:

States lose meaningful control over pipeline permitting

Coastal protections can be bypassed

Energy projects could be approved over state objection

Environmental review becomes largely symbolic

If California wins, it reinforces:

State sovereignty over land-based pipeline infrastructure

The power of state environmental law

The ability of states to block federally favored energy projects

For Sable Offshore, this is existential. Their entire business model depends on restarting oil production that has been frozen since 2015. Without those pipelines, offshore production is essentially stranded.

For California, this is about:

Coastal safety

Environmental enforcement credibility

Protecting state authority from federal preemption

Maintaining its hardline position on offshore drilling

And politically, this case hits every nerve:

Offshore drilling vs. coastal tourism

Energy development vs. environmental risk

Federal power vs. state sovereignty

Trump-era deregulation vs. California’s regulatory model

From an energy reporting standpoint, this is not really about oil. It’s about who controls infrastructure, who sets the rules, and whether pipelines are governed by local consent or federal fiat.

