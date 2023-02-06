California Senators Announce Climate Accountability Package to "Raise The Bar" For Corporate Climate Action
A suite of bills focused on "improving transparency, disclosures and aligning public investments with Climate Goals".
Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach), Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) introduced the Climate Accountability Package, a suite of bills that work together to improve transparency, standardize disclosures, align public investments with climate goals, and raise the bar on corporate action to address the climate cr…