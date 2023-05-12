California Oil Regulators Sued over new Well Permits
California oil regulators are held accountable over 15 new Long Beach oil, gas wells near homes and beaches near site of last year’s oil spill.
According to The Center for Biological Diversity (The Centers), they have sued California oil regulators for approving about two dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo counties close to homes, beaches and important habitat without conducting the required environmental review.
The first set of approvals is for drilling 15 new oil a…