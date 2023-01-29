California Law Suit Claims Social Media Algorithms Cause Mental Health Issues
Mental Health issues skyrocketing and Big Social Media may literally have pay for it.
For everyone who has ever complained to their boss, family member or government employee about how social media is impacting their mental health may have an “I told ya so” coming soon.
A California court could soon decide whether social media firms are responsible for America’s spike in mental health issues. This legal event could set a precedent that…