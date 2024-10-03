California: Governor Signs Legislation Permitting Live Events at Cannabis Cafes, Other Measures
California is among a limited number of states that license and regulate on-site cannabis consumption lounges.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several pieces of marijuana-related legislation into law, including a California NORML-backed bill expanding services at on-site cannabis consumption lounges.
The newly signed law, which takes effect on January 1, 2024, permits on-site facilities to expand their operations to include the sale of non-cannabis-infused fo…