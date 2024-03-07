California Court Rules Kern County Oil, Gas Permitting Scheme Illegal
This is the second time the court has ruled that the county’s rubberstamping of oil and gas permits violates the state’s foundational environmental law.
A California appeals court ruled unanimously today, Thursday, that Kern County violated the law by using a flawed environmental review for its local oil and gas ordinance designed to fast-track permitting.
