California Climate Disclosure Regulation Passes Major Legal Hurdle
The regulations in question, SB 253 and SB 261, were approved by Governor Newsom in 2023, and signed into law in October 2024 (as a combined and slightly amended bill SB 219).
A new California law that will effectively require most large U.S. companies to disclose their value chain emissions and report on climate-related financial risks survived a major legal challenge brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, with a California judge refusing a request to immediately disallow the law on constitutional grounds.
While ruling that…