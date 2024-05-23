California Bill to Affirm Local Choice on Oil, Gas Operations Passes Assembly
The bill passed on a 41 to 13 vote, was from Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) and sponsored by the Center for Biological Diversity.
The California Assembly today passed a bill that would affirm local governments’ authority to protect communities by limiting or banning oil and gas operations, methods and locations passed the California Assembly today. The bill passed on a 41 to 13 vote.
