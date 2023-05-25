CA Supreme Court to Hear Arguments Thurs for Monterey County Drilling
Interested parties in energy can still have their voice heard before today's decision.
The California Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday May 25 in a lawsuit that will determine whether Monterey County’s local ordinance banning new oil and gas wells and phasing out wastewater disposal is preempted by state laws.
Attorneys for Protect Monterey County, the official proponent of the 2016 Measure Z initiative, will argue that the voter-…