The 40% Forecast Drop — and the Language Behind the Numbers

Bill Gates’ recent LinkedIn post made the rounds across climate and innovation circles. The graphic was simple and striking:

In 2014, the world was projected to emit 50 gigatons of CO₂ by 2040.

Today, the projection is just under 30 gigatons.

Along with the chart, Gates wrote:

“We still have a long way to go, but innovation is helping us close the gap.

That’s why I’m focused on backing breakthroughs that can get us to net zero faster.”

It’s upbeat. Optimistic. Data-forward.

But beneath the chart and the cheerleading sits a deeper story — not about numbers, but about narrative, power, and language.

Because once the graph fades away, the framing is all that remains.

Why the Emissions Projection Actually Dropped

Let’s get the factual grounding out of the way:

The downward revision in projected 2040 emissions is real — and it happened for several concrete reasons:

1. Clean energy technologies collapsed in price

Solar, wind, and batteries became dramatically cheaper.

Markets — and mandates — accelerated adoption.

2. Governments adopted carbon-tracking systems

As of 2024:

40+ countries collect carbon revenue

140+ nations have net-zero pledges

90% of global emissions are under some target

These are policy decisions, not evidence of a technological takeover.

3. Carbon-reduction technologies matured

Carbon capture, direct air capture, methane monitoring, hydrogen hubs, advanced nuclear — they’re now embedded in state and federal climate plans.

4. Efficiency gains across heavy industry

Efficiency saves money.

Industry responded.

Nothing supernatural here.

Just economics, innovation, and policy.

But the narrative is where things get interesting.

The 2021 Echo: The Same Script, The Same Universal “We”

Gates’ 2025 LinkedIn language mirrors his 2021 climate messaging almost word for word.

In a 2021 explainer on the “green premium,” he said:

“We need to get to zero by 2050…

We have to come up with an alternate way…

We need a lot of research and development…”

Same structure.

Same cadence.

Same presumption of collective obligation.

Three years later, the words haven’t changed — but the power behind them has grown.

That matters. A lot.

The Problem With the Universal “We”

In free markets, “we” is voluntary.

You join a “we.”

You choose it.

In technocratic messaging, “we” is assigned.

Gates’ language quietly folds:

your energy use

your carbon footprint

your consumer choices

your national policy

your economic burden

…into his worldview — without ever asking if you agreed.

This isn’t coercion.

It’s moral positioning.

The soft power of assumed consent.

Once you’re put inside the “we,” opting out becomes framed as irresponsible, uninformed, or immoral.

That’s not public debate.

That’s social steering.

The Passive-Aggressive Upgrade of “With Us or Against Us”

The emotional architecture echoes George W. Bush’s famous post-9/11 line:

“You’re either with us or against us.”

But now it’s softened, modernized, LinkedIn-ified.

Instead of declaring sides, the message assigns them.

Instead of mobilizing armies, it mobilizes expectations.

It’s a passive-aggressive version of the same binary:

Support the mission or you’re part of the problem.

The tone changed. The pressure didn’t.

The Next Layer: Carbon Butter… and Now Carbon Airfare

The more you study the pattern, the clearer it gets:

Gates never gives specifics about how the global shift will actually work.

He tells you:

what “we need to do,”

how much “it will cost,”

what innovations “we should back,”

and how expensive “green alternatives” currently are.

But the specifics?

They always materialize later — in industries where Gates is already invested.

Look at the newest example: airfare carbon tracking.

The screenshot you shared shows flights not just priced in dollars — but priced in kilograms of CO₂, complete with:

“Avg emissions”

“–27% emissions”

“+20% emissions”

“–43% emissions”

There it is again:

Another corner of daily life quietly being reframed through carbon accounting.

And here’s the part most people don’t see:

Gates doesn’t have to create the mandates. He already owns the technology that powers them.

carbon accounting software

AI emissions modeling

ESG tracking systems

cloud platforms governments use

data analytics installed across industries

digital identity systems

corporate compliance tools

Microsoft’s backend infrastructure across airlines, banking, logistics, and government

So when carbon tracking shows up in:

airline tickets

food apps

supply chains

shipping

energy consumption

financial products

buildings

agriculture

…it always conveniently flows through systems he already:

owns

invested in

funded

lobbied for

or built the digital architecture behind.

This doesn’t mean he’s sitting in a control room dictating policies.

It means the infrastructure of measurement is already his.

And once the infrastructure exists?

Policies follow.

Carbon Butter: A Case Study in Praise vs. Pushback

The carbon-butter story — a startup making “butter” out of CO₂ and hydrogen — is a perfect example of how this divide plays out.

Praise comes from:

investors

NGOs

climate institutions

academics

technocrats

beneficiaries of Gates-led philanthropic networks

These are the stakeholders who stand to benefit — financially, politically, or professionally — from Gates-aligned innovation.

Meanwhile, pushback comes from:

consumers

farmers

cultural conservatives

free-market advocates

independent producers

everyday people who just want butter to be butter

They’re not anti-science.

They’re not anti-innovation.

They simply live in a world where price, trust, and choice matter.

For them, questioning carbon butter is normal.

Expected.

Healthy.

It’s how markets work.

But today, questioning anything tied to Gates or the technocratic class is increasingly treated as heresy — a sign that you’re uninformed, conspiratorial, or obstructing “progress.”

We’ve reached a point where if you question the carbon agenda at any level — from industrial-scale pipelines to carbon-constructed butter — you’re immediately painted as an opponent of the entire movement.

Just ask the North Dakota landowners who were branded “domestic terrorists” simply for asking why construction crews were showing up to run a carbon pipeline across their property — a project that, depending on the corporate layers involved, may intersect with Gates-linked interests through his substantial ownership in John Deere.

For landowners still fighting eminent domain, the contrast is jarring: while they’re struggling to protect their property rights, on the other side of the fence the cows aren’t just out of the barn — they’re being replaced by industrial vats turning atmospheric carbon into dairy substitutes.

Which leads to the next point.

Since COVID, the Playing Field Tilted — Hard

Since 2020, the U.S. has printed more money than at any other time since 1776.

We didn’t just stimulate the economy — we manufactured a new one.

This didn’t disperse evenly.

The beneficiaries were:

Big Tech

Big Pharma

integrated supply chains

philanthropic-policy networks

high-net-worth technocrats

venture-backed climate innovators and state-sponsored start ups

carbon research for corporations

Gates sits at the intersection of all of these.

The system didn’t make him King.

But it gave him king-like centrality:

He had access

He had influence

He had alignment

He had capital

He had government partnerships

He had the platforms everyone else relied on

COVID didn’t create his power.

It unmasked it.

And his language reflects that — and WE should all pay attention.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

