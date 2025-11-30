Buttering Us Up: LinkedIn Language and the New Carbon Virtue Signaling
When Butter Has a Carbon Score and Landowners Are ‘Terrorists'.
The 40% Forecast Drop — and the Language Behind the Numbers
Bill Gates’ recent LinkedIn post made the rounds across climate and innovation circles. The graphic was simple and striking:
In 2014, the world was projected to emit 50 gigatons of CO₂ by 2040.
Today, the projection is just under 30 gigatons.
Along with the chart, Gates wrote:
“We still have a long way to go, but innovation is helping us close the gap.
That’s why I’m focused on backing breakthroughs that can get us to net zero faster.”
It’s upbeat. Optimistic. Data-forward.
But beneath the chart and the cheerleading sits a deeper story — not about numbers, but about narrative, power, and language.
Because once the graph fades away, the framing is all that remains.
Why the Emissions Projection Actually Dropped
Let’s get the factual grounding out of the way:
The downward revision in projected 2040 emissions is real — and it happened for several concrete reasons:
1. Clean energy technologies collapsed in price
Solar, wind, and batteries became dramatically cheaper.
Markets — and mandates — accelerated adoption.
2. Governments adopted carbon-tracking systems
As of 2024:
40+ countries collect carbon revenue
140+ nations have net-zero pledges
90% of global emissions are under some target
These are policy decisions, not evidence of a technological takeover.
3. Carbon-reduction technologies matured
Carbon capture, direct air capture, methane monitoring, hydrogen hubs, advanced nuclear — they’re now embedded in state and federal climate plans.
4. Efficiency gains across heavy industry
Efficiency saves money.
Industry responded.
Nothing supernatural here.
Just economics, innovation, and policy.
But the narrative is where things get interesting.
The 2021 Echo: The Same Script, The Same Universal “We”
Gates’ 2025 LinkedIn language mirrors his 2021 climate messaging almost word for word.
In a 2021 explainer on the “green premium,” he said:
“We need to get to zero by 2050…
We have to come up with an alternate way…
We need a lot of research and development…”
Same structure.
Same cadence.
Same presumption of collective obligation.
Three years later, the words haven’t changed — but the power behind them has grown.
That matters. A lot.
The Problem With the Universal “We”
In free markets, “we” is voluntary.
You join a “we.”
You choose it.
In technocratic messaging, “we” is assigned.
Gates’ language quietly folds:
your energy use
your carbon footprint
your consumer choices
your national policy
your economic burden
…into his worldview — without ever asking if you agreed.
This isn’t coercion.
It’s moral positioning.
The soft power of assumed consent.
Once you’re put inside the “we,” opting out becomes framed as irresponsible, uninformed, or immoral.
That’s not public debate.
That’s social steering.
The Passive-Aggressive Upgrade of “With Us or Against Us”
The emotional architecture echoes George W. Bush’s famous post-9/11 line:
“You’re either with us or against us.”
But now it’s softened, modernized, LinkedIn-ified.
Instead of declaring sides, the message assigns them.
Instead of mobilizing armies, it mobilizes expectations.
It’s a passive-aggressive version of the same binary:
Support the mission or you’re part of the problem.
The tone changed. The pressure didn’t.
The Next Layer: Carbon Butter… and Now Carbon Airfare
The more you study the pattern, the clearer it gets:
Gates never gives specifics about how the global shift will actually work.
He tells you:
what “we need to do,”
how much “it will cost,”
what innovations “we should back,”
and how expensive “green alternatives” currently are.
But the specifics?
They always materialize later — in industries where Gates is already invested.
Look at the newest example: airfare carbon tracking.
The screenshot you shared shows flights not just priced in dollars — but priced in kilograms of CO₂, complete with:
“Avg emissions”
“–27% emissions”
“+20% emissions”
“–43% emissions”
There it is again:
Another corner of daily life quietly being reframed through carbon accounting.
And here’s the part most people don’t see:
Gates doesn’t have to create the mandates. He already owns the technology that powers them.
carbon accounting software
AI emissions modeling
ESG tracking systems
cloud platforms governments use
data analytics installed across industries
digital identity systems
corporate compliance tools
Microsoft’s backend infrastructure across airlines, banking, logistics, and government
So when carbon tracking shows up in:
airline tickets
food apps
supply chains
shipping
energy consumption
financial products
buildings
agriculture
…it always conveniently flows through systems he already:
owns
invested in
funded
lobbied for
or built the digital architecture behind.
This doesn’t mean he’s sitting in a control room dictating policies.
It means the infrastructure of measurement is already his.
And once the infrastructure exists?
Policies follow.
Carbon Butter: A Case Study in Praise vs. Pushback
The carbon-butter story — a startup making “butter” out of CO₂ and hydrogen — is a perfect example of how this divide plays out.
Praise comes from:
investors
NGOs
climate institutions
academics
technocrats
beneficiaries of Gates-led philanthropic networks
These are the stakeholders who stand to benefit — financially, politically, or professionally — from Gates-aligned innovation.
Meanwhile, pushback comes from:
consumers
farmers
cultural conservatives
free-market advocates
independent producers
everyday people who just want butter to be butter
They’re not anti-science.
They’re not anti-innovation.
They simply live in a world where price, trust, and choice matter.
For them, questioning carbon butter is normal.
Expected.
Healthy.
It’s how markets work.
But today, questioning anything tied to Gates or the technocratic class is increasingly treated as heresy — a sign that you’re uninformed, conspiratorial, or obstructing “progress.”
We’ve reached a point where if you question the carbon agenda at any level — from industrial-scale pipelines to carbon-constructed butter — you’re immediately painted as an opponent of the entire movement.
Just ask the North Dakota landowners who were branded “domestic terrorists” simply for asking why construction crews were showing up to run a carbon pipeline across their property — a project that, depending on the corporate layers involved, may intersect with Gates-linked interests through his substantial ownership in John Deere.
For landowners still fighting eminent domain, the contrast is jarring: while they’re struggling to protect their property rights, on the other side of the fence the cows aren’t just out of the barn — they’re being replaced by industrial vats turning atmospheric carbon into dairy substitutes.
Which leads to the next point.
Since COVID, the Playing Field Tilted — Hard
Since 2020, the U.S. has printed more money than at any other time since 1776.
We didn’t just stimulate the economy — we manufactured a new one.
This didn’t disperse evenly.
The beneficiaries were:
Big Tech
Big Pharma
integrated supply chains
philanthropic-policy networks
high-net-worth technocrats
venture-backed climate innovators and state-sponsored start ups
carbon research for corporations
Gates sits at the intersection of all of these.
The system didn’t make him King.
But it gave him king-like centrality:
He had access
He had influence
He had alignment
He had capital
He had government partnerships
He had the platforms everyone else relied on
COVID didn’t create his power.
It unmasked it.
And his language reflects that — and WE should all pay attention.
Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.
