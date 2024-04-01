Bucks County Files Lawsuit over Environmental Impact of Oil Companies
In the suit filed in the Court of Common Pleas against “titans of the fossil fuel industry,” the county said “it has suffered and will continue to suffer catastrophic impacts”.
Several of the biggest oil and gas companies have for decades intentionally deceived Bucks County (PA) as they knowingly destabilized the climate with their chief product and consequently caused “catastrophic” damages locally, according to a lawsuit filed by the county.
