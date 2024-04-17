Broadcast Employment Dipped in March, Government Data Shows
Overall, the job market remains strong. BLS reported that the U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March 2024.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics says there were 341,500 people working in broadcasting and at content providers last month. That was a 2.3% decline from a month earlier, or 2,300 fewer positions than in February on a seasonally adjusted basis.
The BLS does not release radio-specific monthly tracking figures. In the overall “information” segment that incl…