A new presentation at ETH Zurich examined how Britain’s post-war welfare state — once a global model for public housing, planning and social provision — steadily gave way to a “neoliberal technocracy” that reshaped not just social policy but the physical built environment itself.

The lecture, delivered by Eleni Axioti, a lecturer in history and theory at the Architectural Association School of Architecture and senior lecturer at the University of the Arts London, charted more than half a century of political, economic and architectural change. Respondents included Jeremy Waterfield (ETH), Amy Perkins (Assemble/EPFL), and Frederike Lausch (ETH).

Axioti’s central argument: architecture does not stand apart from political economy. As Britain moved from a state-led welfare system to a market-driven model guided by technocratic management tools, the nature of architecture — who builds it, what gets built, and what values shape decision-making — changed with it.

From Welfare State to Welfare Architecture

Axioti began by revisiting the post-1945 decades, when Britain embraced Keynesian economics and a wide slate of social reforms. The landmark Beveridge Report and a series of Acts passed between 1945 and 1951 laid down the foundations of the NHS, compulsory national insurance, expanded education, and the first major national housing programs.

For architects, this moment was transformative. Governments were the country’s biggest clients; public land was tightly regulated; and large architectural departments inside ministries and local councils produced schools, hospitals, estates, universities and entire new towns.

By the 1950s, half of Britain’s architects worked for the state, a scale of public-sector design that remains almost unimaginable today. The London County Council’s architecture department alone housed about 1,600 staff — one of the largest architectural offices in the world at the time.

Buildings were not commodities: they were social instruments.

Planning was not optional: it was a tool for redistribution.

And for a time, it worked. Economic growth surged and social mobility expanded. “People never had it so good,” Prime Minister Harold Macmillan famously said in 1957.

The Crisis Years — and the Rise of Technocracy

But by the late 1960s and early 1970s, Britain’s welfare state was under strain. Critics on both left and right accused it of creating overbearing bureaucracies, suppressing individual freedom, and failing to adapt to new economic pressures.

It was in this environment, Axioti explained, that technocracy — the belief that governance should be guided by experts, statistics and management science — took root inside government.

Prime Minister Harold Wilson championed what he called the “white heat of technological revolution,” promoting scientific management as the way to modernize Britain’s economy. Government departments increasingly relied on statistical models, performance metrics, budgeting formulas and cost-benefit analyses to evaluate public spending.

These approaches, originally intended to improve efficiency, gradually reframed social policy through economic calculation: What does a service cost? What measurable outputs does it produce? Can a qualitative benefit be reduced to a number?

According to Axioti, this shift laid the groundwork for the neoliberal reforms that would follow.

The Neoliberal Turn and Its Architectural Consequences

With Margaret Thatcher’s election in 1979, Britain moved decisively toward market-driven governance. Privatizations, deregulation, the sale of public housing, and reduced public investment dramatically reshaped the architectural landscape.

Under this new regime:

The state built less, and private developers built more.

Public value gave way to market value as the primary measure of worth.

Architectural departments inside government shrank or disappeared.

Planning shifted from social welfare to economic competitiveness.

Land and housing once treated as social goods became financial assets.

In Axioti’s view, architecture became a field where technocratic metrics and neoliberal ideology fused. Decisions increasingly followed financial models, risk calculations and cost-optimization templates rather than social need or long-term civic vision.

This did not just change buildings; it changed the profession.

Market logics reorganized how architects work, who they work for, and the types of projects that get commissioned.

Axioti’s Research and the Questions Ahead

Axioti’s work draws from her 2024 book, Against an Architecture of Neoliberal Technocracy, which examines Britain as both a pioneering welfare-state builder and an early adopter of neoliberal reform. Her research spans social policy, political economy and the biopolitics of planning — how the built environment shapes, and is shaped by, the governance of populations.

She will continue this line of inquiry during a research residency at the Académie des beaux-arts x Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris in 2025.

A Discussion That Reaches Beyond Britain

The panel responding to Axioti emphasized that while Britain offers a particularly clear case study, the trend she described is global. Many countries have experienced similar pivots from social-welfare planning to market-driven urban development, accompanied by the rise of expert-led governance and the economic evaluation of public life.

The session was part of “Territory – Agency: Architecture in the Civil Service,” a program exploring how the state, bureaucracies and public institutions shape territorial and architectural outcomes.

As many cities grapple with housing shortages, infrastructure deficits and questions about the public role of architecture, Axioti’s closing message resonated: the conditions that produce architecture are never neutral.

