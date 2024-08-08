Britain to Propose Law Next Year to Regulate ESG Raters
Currently in the UK, ESG raters are asked to comply with a voluntary code of conduct, seen as a quick fix ahead of possible mandatory rules already in place in the European Union.
Britain said on Thursday it would propose a law next year to regulate raters of company environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, whose benchmarks help channel billions of dollars into sustainability-focused investment funds.
