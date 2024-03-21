Bringing Media Buying In-House Saved P&G 10% in Costs
CBO Mark Pritchard said the company is reaching about 75% of adults on average now, including 77% of Black, 66% of Hispanic and 59% of Asian-American consumers.
Procter & Gamble, radio’s largest parent company advertiser, has saved at least 10% in media costs by bringing its ad-buying in-house, Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard said at the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Media Conference in Orlando on Tuesday.
Nearly all of the CPG giant’s media buying is being done in-house in the U.S. and China, Pri…