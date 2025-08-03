Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird spoke to supporters at her annual “Bird Barn Bash” fundraiser at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said her office was going to shed “sunlight” on the University of Iowa’s DEI policies through her office’s investigation following a request from Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this week.

Bird spoke on the issue at the annual “Bird Barn Bash,” a fundraiser for the attorney general as she looks ahead to running for another term in 2026. Bird, who was first elected in 2022, spoke about her time challenging federal policies during former President Joe Biden’s tenure, but also spoke on a more recent issue – investigating UI for potential noncompliance with state and federal policies banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Fox News published an “undercover” video Tuesday of a person identified as Andrea Tinoco, the assistant director of UI Leadership and Student Organization Development, who said her department was still committed to working on DEI despite directives from university leadership.

After the video was posted, Reynolds issued a statement saying she was “appalled” by the comments made in the video and would be filing a complaint to the Attorney General’s office for further action. On Friday, a second video was posted by Townhall, a conservative outlet, of another UI employee identified as Cory Lockwood, senior associate director of the Iowa Union Memorial, making similar comments about continued work on DEI initiatives.

Both employees featured in the videos have been placed on administrative leave.