Boulder County Commissioners to Host Town Hall Focused on Oil, Gas Operations
Several departments will be giving updates on the operations and attendees can ask questions to staff.
The Boulder County (CO) Commissioners have scheduled a town hall in Lafayette on Monday, December 4, to discuss oil and gas operations and regulations in the county.
Residents can learn about the status of oil and gas operations at Boulder County’s Southeast Community Hub, 1755 S. Public Road. The town hall is advertising they will review current wells, …