Boeing to Invest $1B in South Carolina 787 Dreamliner Facility, Adding 500 Jobs
The company currently employs more than 7,800 people across its North Charleston and Orangeburg facilities.
Boeing has pledged to invest $1 billion more into its Charleston-area manufacturing campuses in South Carolina, adding 500 new jobs over the next five years, even as the company has struggled financially.
The company, in a statement, said the investment will “support increased 787 Dreamliner production targets.”
North Charleston has been home to Boeing’s …