BLM aims to Prioritize New Amargosa Valley Solar Project, Locals Call Foul
Despite sitting outside a “solar energy zone” — an area where solar development is prioritized by the federal government — the project was classified as a “high priority”.
Federal land managers will determine whether one of the largest potential power-producing solar plants in the world can be built just up the road from a wildlife refuge home to a trove of species found nowhere else on the planet.
Two months ago, renewable energy devel…