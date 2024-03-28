BlackRock’s New Tokenized Fund Brings TradFi, Crypto Closer
The launch of the BUIDL fund is significant because of the way in which the investment manager has brought in key ecosystem partners from both the TradFi world and the crypto sector, the report said.
The launch of BlackRock’s (BLK) first tokenized fund on a public blockchain is significant because of the way in which the asset manager has brought in key ecosystem partners from both the TradFi world and the crypto sector, broker Bernstein wrote in a research report on Tuesday.
As part of a growing trend of digitizing mutual funds and securities on the…