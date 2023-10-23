BlackRock's Fink Explains why "Legal Immigration" is the Latest Trend in ESG Investing
Despite a failed "Legal Immigration" experience where millions of immigrant workers were placed in Germany's economy, Fink continues to lobby for the global ESG movement under the S category.
Legal immigration is currently playing a significant role in shaping a nation's social and labor practices. According to BlackRock’s Larry Fink, recent changes to public policy has created an environment for ESG investing to usher in “Legal Immigration”.
Historically, immigrants have contributed to the workforce, diversity, and talent pool in a variety o…