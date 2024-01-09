BlackRock to Implement "Routine" Layoffs, Realigns ESG Strategy
The architect of Environmental Social Governance is feeling the impacts of an ESG Economy.
BlackRock is reportedly expected to make a significant announcement regarding a substantial downsizing of its workforce.
The impending layoffs, which account for about 3% of its global workforce, will result in approximately 600 employees leaving the company.
The layoffs are being internally described as routine, aligning with BlackRock’s previous practic…