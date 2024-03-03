Blackrock Renaming ESG Investing, It’s Now Called Transition Investing
“Transition investing is specific and concrete. Clients know what we’re talking about."
Blackrock, the world’s biggest asset manager abandoned ESG investing after a wave of complaints against “woke capitalism” that made the term politically toxic.
One major item to note is that, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Doing ‘Transition Investing’ Now.
BlackRock is still wagering that fighting climate change will be a generational investment opportunity—…