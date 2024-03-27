BlackRock gets Legal Warning over ESG Funds from Mississippi
In a 33-page document, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued an administrative “cease and desist” order released on Wednesday to the world’s largest money manager.
According to Bloomberg, BlackRock Inc. faces the prospect of being barred from offering securities in Mississippi after state officials accused the investment firm of making “fraudulent” statements regarding its climate strategy.
This marks at least the second time BlackRock has faced legal action from a Repub…