In the heart of Silicon Valley, where tech giants like Intuit pride themselves on innovation and inclusivity, a former seasonal employee is leveling serious allegations of racial discrimination and workplace retaliation.

Jasmine Mattoon, a Black Tax Specialist who helped prepare thousands of tax returns for TurboTax users, filed a federal lawsuit against Intuit Inc. on February 9, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The complaint accuses her former manager of making racially charged remarks—including branding her a “DEI hire”—and claims the company failed to protect her after she reported the behavior, ultimately leading to the loss of her seasonal position.

Mattoon joined Intuit in February 2022 as a Tax Prep Assistant and was promoted to Tax Specialist in early 2024 after consistently meeting performance benchmarks. Court documents describe her as a standout performer: a 98% client satisfaction rating, no disciplinary history, and even a “Stronger Together Spotlight” award on March 18, 2025, for going “above and beyond.” Despite this track record, she alleges a pattern of hostility from her manager, Todd Zoellick, that escalated into overt discrimination.

According to the lawsuit, the trouble began in March 2024 during a video meeting when Zoellick reportedly said he had “moved from Illinois because there were too many black people, and it had gotten too rough for my taste.” Mattoon says the comment left her feeling devalued and unwelcome in a professional setting.

The allegations intensified in January 2025. In a discussion about workplace culture and career paths, Zoellick allegedly called her a “DEI hire”—a term often used pejoratively to suggest someone was selected primarily for diversity reasons rather than qualifications—and warned that she “would definitely be let go” at a smaller company. Other claimed remarks included telling her that becoming a Certified Public Accountant “would be harder for a woman” and directing her toward the less rigorous Enrolled Agent exam. When Mattoon raised concerns about performance metrics (which she attributed to a system glitch), the manager reportedly dismissed her and later cautioned her not to “play that card,” adding phrases like “I don’t understand why you people go to that resolution.”

Feeling the environment had become hostile, Mattoon reported the conduct to Intuit’s Human Resources department in late March 2025. She sought assurances against retaliation and expressed concern about not being rehired for future tax seasons. HR promised no reprisals and escalated the grievance—but Mattoon says she received no further updates. Despite her strong evaluations, she was not invited back for the next season. In an April 2025 meeting, Zoellick cited her failure to uphold “Intuit’s values” (without specifics) as the reason for the decision. Mattoon’s last day with the company was April 26, 2025.

The lawsuit accuses Intuit of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race and protects employees from retaliation after reporting such issues. Mattoon is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, back pay, attorneys’ fees, and other relief.

Intuit, the Mountain View-based company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma, has not publicly commented on the case. The complaint remains in its early stages, with no response from the company filed as of mid-February 2026, and no court rulings on the merits.

The case highlights broader tensions in corporate America surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Once hailed as essential for fostering equitable workplaces, DEI initiatives have faced increasing scrutiny and backlash in recent years, with terms like “DEI hire” becoming flashpoints in debates over merit, representation, and reverse discrimination claims. For Mattoon, the label allegedly carried a sting far beyond rhetoric—it coincided with what she describes as tangible career harm.

Legal experts note that proving hostile work environment claims under Title VII requires showing conduct that is severe or pervasive enough to alter employment conditions, while retaliation cases hinge on demonstrating a causal link between protected activity (like an HR complaint) and an adverse action (like non-rehiring). Jury trials are possible in such cases, and damages can be substantial when punitive awards are granted for egregious behavior.

As the lawsuit proceeds in federal court, it serves as a reminder that even high-profile companies with robust HR policies can face allegations of failing to live up to their own standards of inclusion. For now, Jasmine Mattoon’s story remains one of allegations awaiting adjudication—allegations that, if substantiated, could prompt renewed conversations about how workplaces handle race, bias, and accountability in an era of polarized views on diversity.

The case is Mattoon v. Intuit Inc., Case No. 5:26-cv-01219, Northern District of California. This article is based on publicly available court filings and reporting; the allegations have not been proven in court, and Intuit has the opportunity to respond.

