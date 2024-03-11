Bitcoin Halving History: Experts Reveal What Price Bitcoin Could Hit in 2024
Bitcoin price has increased by an average of 400% after a year of the past two halvings.
Bitcoin mining is a crucial function in the production of new coins through the verification of payments. This system means that ‘miners’ are essentially getting paid for their work as auditors. They are verifying the legitimacy of Bitcoin transactions and being rewarded for it with Bitcoin.
However, every time 210,000 blocks are mined the block reward …