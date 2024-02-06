BIN: Black Information Network Launches Its First Podcast
Black Land is hosted by BIN senior national anchor Vanessa Tyler, who will dive deep into uncharted stories.
It has been nearly four years since iHeartMedia launched the Black Information Network in June 2020. It has found an audience through a mix of on-air stations and a streaming format.
Now BIN is entering the on-demand space, with the launch of its first podcast. Called Black Land, the new series will look at the lives of ordinary people and bring to life…