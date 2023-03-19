Big Banking Makes Uninsured Deposits Totaling $30 Billion Into First Republic Bank
The release states the action by the largest U.S. banks reflects their confidence in the country’s banking system and "helps ensure First Republic has the liquidity to continue serving its customers".
Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo announced today they are each making a $5 billion uninsured deposit into First Republic Bank.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are each making an uninsured deposit of $2.5 billion, and BNY Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and U.S. Bank are each making an uninsured deposit of $1 billion, fo…