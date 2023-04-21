Big Agri-Tech is Now on the ESG Radar for 2024
What products and systems agriculture companies use and how they behave in 2023 will be reported in their 2024 Reports.
In the world of Environmental Social Governance (ESG), the energy industry has been getting the majority of the attention from investors seeking to further sustainable stocks and climate change claims. However, the $8 trillion food and agricultural industry is now in the conversation due to their extractive practices that damage the environment.