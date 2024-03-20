Biden-Harris Administration Finalizes "Strongest-Ever" Pollution Standards for Cars
Final standards will expand on the historic change in U.S. auto manufacturing under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.
Today, March 20, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced final national pollution standards for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles for model years 2027 through 2032 and beyond.
These standards will avoid more than 7 billion tons of carbon emissions and provide nearly $100 billion of annual net benefits to society, inc…