Biden Blocks Deal to Sell U.S. Steel
In a Friday statement, USW President David McCall thanked Biden and said the union members had “no doubt that it’s the right move for our members and our national security.”
President Joe Biden announced early Friday he will block the sale of U.S. Steel to the Japanese company Nippon Steel, in one of the last acts of his presidency.
Biden had said that U.S. Steel should remain a domestically owned and operated company, so the order was not a surprise. The White House in December called for “serious scrutiny” of the $14.1 bil…