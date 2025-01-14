Biden Administration Upholds Federal Protections for Wolves
The hunters argued that wolf populations have surpassed initial recovery goals in the Great Lakes region, and that populations in the West Coast states are growing fast enough to merit downlisting.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife service has denied two petitions from hunting advocacy groups to reduce federal protections for gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act.
The petitions asked the agency to recognize wolves in western Great Lakes states, including Minnesota, as a distinct subpop…