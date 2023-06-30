Biden Administration Rejects Calls to Phase Out Oil, Gas on Public Lands by 2035
"Insufficient Resources" cited as reason for the denying the petition.
Responding to a lawsuit by conservation groups, the Biden administration has officially rejected a rulemaking petition from more than 360 U.S. climate, Indigenous and conservation groups to phase out oil and gas extraction on public lands by 2035.
Conservation groups sued the Department of the Interior in April to compel a response to the petition after …