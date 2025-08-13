Bicycle Leadership: Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Meets Energy Industry Wisdom
In the sprawling world of energy leadership, insights can come from boardrooms, field operations… or, in this case, a 1980s cult classic movie about a man and his beloved bicycle.
In his latest Energy Detox episode, host Joe Sinnott—a chemical engineer turned executive coach with more than two decades in the energy sector—invites listeners to pedal along…