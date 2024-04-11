BIA Says Changing Consumer Spending Habits Presents ‘An Opportunity’ for Marketers
Media Monitors says Wendy’s ran nearly 40,000 radio commercials on stations it tracks last week, making the burger chain the fourth biggest national advertiser on radio.
The old rhyme says April showers bring May flowers, but what the economy will spring in the months to come remains “cloudy,” according to BIA Advisory services. It recently lowered its outlook for local advertising growth this year to a still-strong 9.3% estimated growth rate. That was a slight two-point lowering of its growth outlook compared to the fo…