BIA Forecasts Radio’s Political Ad Dollars this Year will Grow 16%, Compared to 2020 Race
Overall, BIA predicts $11.1 billion will be spent by politicians and their allies.
There is an expiration date of Nov. 5 on the billions of campaign contributions being collected right now, and while the ad spending has mostly been hit-or-miss, BIA is forecasting that political advertising will reach record levels this year.
One interesting note is that traditional radio may not see the biggest of gains, especially compared to fast-gr…