BIA: All-News Made Up Third of Top-Billing AMs in 2023; Music Ruled FM
BIA earlier reported that the top revenue-producing radio group owners for 2023 remained the same as in 2022 with iHeartMedia as the top-billing radio station owner.
With the nearly six-decade run of all-news WCBS New York (880) coming to an end, it will bring a new format to one of radio’s top-billing AMs. Thanks in part to airing Mets play-by-play coverage, WCBS pulled in $29.7 million in local over-the-air revenue last year, according to estimates from BIA Advisory Services. Only Audacy all-news sister WBBM Chica…