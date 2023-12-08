Best, Worst States with Access to Mental Healthcare
Texas has the worst access to mental healthcare in America, with less than one mental health facility for every 100,000 residents.
MentalHealthRehabs.com, a national directory of mental health providers, analyzed data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to find which states have the best and worst access to mental healthcare. They did this b…