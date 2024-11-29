Best State Capital for Stargazing in the US
The research measured cloud cover and light and air pollution to identify the places with the clearest view for seasonal stargazing.
As the dark evenings set in, a new study has named the best US cities to go stargazing.
The research, conducted by JeffBet, awarded every state capital a score out of 100, based on their levels of artificial brightness, air pollution, and cloud cover. These scores were then totaled to determine the nation’s best stargazing capitals.
It’s good news for Car…