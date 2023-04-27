Berkshire Releases ESG Report, Focus on Purpose and Performance
ESG Repot highlights Berkshire's transformational efforts to build more equitable and sustainable communities.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a community bank with financial centers in New England and New York, announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, Purpose & Performance that Matters.
The report highlights the totality of the Company's environmental, social and governa…