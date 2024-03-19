Berkley Offers ESG University Course with "Sustainable Capitalism Principles"
ESG University has two tracks: the 30-hour Sustainable Capitalism in Practice for general practitioners and the 8-hour Sustainable Capitalism for Directors.
The Berkeley Center for Law and Business (BCLB) has long been helping practitioners, executives, and policymakers explore how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) questions “can and should be” incorporated into long-term business strategy.
In a new online Berkeley Law Executive Education(opens in a new tab) course, BCLB Executive Director Angeli …