BEK TV Airs Weekly Report on Controversial Carbon Pipeline
Back door deals, ruthless surveyors and carbon cash highlight the weekly investigative report from BEK TV.
Lori Hinz leads an investigation team, along with the production team from BEK TV, for a weekly in-depth look at the Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline under construction in the Upper Midwest. Construction on the pipeline has already begun despite the proper approvals from landowners and state regulators.
The subject is a proposed high-pressure CO2 pipel…