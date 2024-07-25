Behind the Mask: The Hidden History of Government Use of Skin Masks
By the 1960s, intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA and KGB, had begun experimenting with materials to create highly realistic skin masks.
Skin masks, often considered the stuff of spy novels and sci-fi thrillers, have a surprisingly real and storied history in the shadowy world of espionage and government operations. These masks, designed to mimic human skin with uncanny accuracy, have been employed for various purposes, from undercover operati…