Bath & Body Works Releases Second Annual ESG Report
The company shares progress on ESG commitments and presents inaugural Culture and Inclusion report.
Bath & Body Works released its second annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, detailing the company’s commitments and journey toward a more resilient and responsible future.
In this year’s report, the company shares its approach and progress on its near- and longer-term ESG commitments across its three pillars of Engaged People, Thought…