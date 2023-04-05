Bath & Body Works Releases Inaugural ESG Report
CEO cites importance of leading with transparency and supporting the well-being of our people, communities and planet.
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), a leader in personal care and home fragrance, today released its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) annual report, detailing the company’s commitments and approach to work toward a more resilient and responsible future.
“Bath & Body Works is making great strides on our ESG journey, and our inaugural ESG…