Basin Electric Power Cooperative Receives Share of $7.3B for Rural Clean Energy Projects
Basin Electric Power Cooperative will apply its funding toward 1,400 megawatts’ worth of renewable energy infrastructure in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.
A rural electric cooperative serving South Dakotans is among 16 co-ops sharing in $7.3 billion from the federal government for clean energy projects that President Joe Biden announced Thursday in Wisconsin.
Basin Electric Power Cooperative will apply its funding toward 1,400 megawat…